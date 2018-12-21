City offering grants to downtown Winnipeg business owners for safer lighting

The City of Winnipeg announced a new grant program Friday to encourage building owners to invest in lighting that will enhance downtown safety.

The Building Exterior Lighting Grant Program will be doling out $300,000 over a two-year period to support improved outdoor lighting on building façades.

It’s part of a multi-year downtown safety strategy.

“Improved lighting was a key recommendation of the downtown safety strategy approved by council earlier this year,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“This program supports building owners to improve exterior lighting on their properties and will not only make their buildings more welcoming but also help improve safety in the public areas around these buildings.”

Approved applicants will receive up to $5,000 to cover the cost of professional design consulting fees, and the program will match up to $10,000 in eligible costs.

