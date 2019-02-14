5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, February 14, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
1 – Earlybird RV Show
February 14-17
Tradex Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford
Rvshowsbc.com
2 – Justin Timberlake
February 14 & 15 7:30PM
Rogers Arena Vancouver
Rogersarena.com
3 – Cool Cats & Canines
February 17 1PM-4PM
Kanaka Creek Regional Park, Maple Ridge
Metrovancouver.org
4 – Kids Take Over UBC
February 17 10AM-5PM
Various Locations at UBC Vancouver
Utown.ubc.ca
5– Vancouver Opera’s La Boheme
February 14 – 24
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Vancouveropera.ca
