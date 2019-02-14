5 Things To Do

5 Things
February 14, 2019 7:21 pm
Updated: February 14, 2019 7:25 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, February 14, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the RV show and Kids Take Over UBC

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

1 – Earlybird RV Show
February 14-17
Tradex Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford
Rvshowsbc.com

2 – Justin Timberlake
February 14 & 15 7:30PM
Rogers Arena Vancouver
Rogersarena.com

3 – Cool Cats & Canines
February 17 1PM-4PM
Kanaka Creek Regional Park, Maple Ridge
Metrovancouver.org

4 – Kids Take Over UBC
February 17 10AM-5PM
Various Locations at UBC Vancouver
Utown.ubc.ca

5– Vancouver Opera’s La Boheme
February 14 – 24
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Vancouveropera.ca

