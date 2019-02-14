UCP’s Jason Kenney pitches fixed vote date, changes to tax rules ahead of spring election
Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says if he wins the spring election, he will bring in democratic reforms on everything from floor-crossing to desk-thumping.
Kenney says he would also bring in a fixed election date and pass a law that would force a referendum before any future government tried to impose a carbon tax.
READ MORE: UCP’s Jason Kenney calls on Alberta premier to call election, stop campaigning on public dime
He says Albertans sent a clear message in the last election that they wanted politicians to clean up their act.
Kenny says a United Conservative government would bring in a law to allow voters to recall their legislature member and force a byelection if 40 per cent or more signed a petition.
READ MORE: Election promises already? Alberta party leaders in ‘wooing stage’ ahead of writ drop
A UCP government would also make all MLAs vote on a motion that stated a sitting member wanting to switch parties would have to resign and run in a byelection.
Kenney says the party would also amend legislature rules to end the noisy tradition of pounding and slapping on desks to show approval of a motion, speech or comment.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.