Bob Seger officially retiring after 2 final shows in hometown Detroit

Three months into the Travelin’ Man tour, Bob Seger — along with The Silver Bullet Band — has scheduled an additional 17 shows for their farewell trek.

Seger, 73, and company will head back to the legend’s home state of Michigan in June for their final two performances.

On June 6 and 8, the group will conclude the Travelin’ Man tour at Clarkston’s DTE Energy Music Theatre, just 65 kilometres north of Seger’s hometown of Detroit.

Unfortunately for fans, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band currently have no plans to tour Canada.

Seger formed the Silver Bullet Band in 1974. The group continued to dominate North America more than 10 years after his initial success.

They’ve charted the world for years since and played for millions of fans globally. The Travelin’ Man tour celebrates nearly five decades of music — originally launched to make up for previously postponed 2017 shows.

Seger had to sit out the latter half of his 2017 Runaway Train tour due to a necessary spinal surgery (cervical laminectomy). His doctor advised him to undergo the surgery after discovering he had ruptured a disc.

“They aren’t letting me lift anything over five pounds, he told Rolling Stone. “No piano, no guitar. But as soon as the pain stops, I’ll be playing again.”

Seger has since held up to that promise by giving it his all on the road.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band commenced the Travelin’ Man tour in late November and have toured extensively since then.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band join the long list of classic rockers embarking on their goodbye tours this year.

Among them: Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Paul Simon. As of this writing, there are no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Bob Seger website.

Remaining ‘Travelin’ Man’ tour dates

Feb. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 5 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Tingley Coliseum

March 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin

March 9 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

March 12 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

March 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

April 30 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

May 2 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 4 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 10 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

May 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 18 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater

May 25 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 30 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Amphitheater

June 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Banks Arts Center

June 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 8 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

