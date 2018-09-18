Bob Seger announces farewell tour with Silver Bullet Band

After 45 years of service, American singer-songwriter Bob Seger has officially announced the Travelin’ Man tour with The Silver Bullet Band. This will be the final run for the historical Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band.

Travelin Man’ comes from the 1975 hit of the same name, and the six-month U.S. tour commences in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Nov. 21. The band will celebrate their final performance on May 2 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.

As of this writing, there will be 26 shows — but don’t be worried if you don’t see your city among the stops. The band’s website indicates that “more dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live.”

Bob Seger formed the Silver Bullet Band in 1974. The group dominated North America more than 10 years after his initial success.

They’ve charted the world for years since and played for millions of fans globally. The upcoming tour celebrates nearly five decades of music, and seeks to make up for previously postponed 2017 shows.

Seger, 73, had to sit out the latter half of his 2017 Runaway Train tour due to a necessary spinal surgery (cervical laminectomy).

His doctor advised him to undergo the surgery after he was feeling pain in his bottom half during performances.

Turns out he has ruptured a disc. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he claimed, “They aren’t letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can’t do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I’ll be playing again.”

As promised, the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Famer rescheduled all 16 of the postponed shows as part of the Travelin’ Man tour. You can find tickets on the Bob Seger website.

The Night Moves singer has been hinting at his retirement for more than a decade now. Between each album cycle, he has noted that once his voice is gone, that’s it. “I don’t want to stay too long,” he admitted.

But that hasn’t stopped him from releasing new music. He put out two studio albums in the last four years: Ride Out (2014) and last year’s acclaimed I Knew You When.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band join the long list of classic rockers embarking on their goodbye tours, including Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Paul Simon, among others. So far, there are no Canadian dates on the tour.

Travelin’ Man US Tour 2018/19

Nov. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Nov. 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Dec. 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy

Jan. 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Jan. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 29 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 31 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center

Feb. 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin

March 9 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

May 2 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

