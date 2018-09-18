Bob Seger announces farewell tour with Silver Bullet Band
After 45 years of service, American singer-songwriter Bob Seger has officially announced the Travelin’ Man tour with The Silver Bullet Band. This will be the final run for the historical Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band.
Travelin Man’ comes from the 1975 hit of the same name, and the six-month U.S. tour commences in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Nov. 21. The band will celebrate their final performance on May 2 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.
As of this writing, there will be 26 shows — but don’t be worried if you don’t see your city among the stops. The band’s website indicates that “more dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live.”
Bob Seger formed the Silver Bullet Band in 1974. The group dominated North America more than 10 years after his initial success.
They’ve charted the world for years since and played for millions of fans globally. The upcoming tour celebrates nearly five decades of music, and seeks to make up for previously postponed 2017 shows.
READ MORE: Jeremy Dutcher wins 2018 Polaris Music Prize for album of the year
Seger, 73, had to sit out the latter half of his 2017 Runaway Train tour due to a necessary spinal surgery (cervical laminectomy).
His doctor advised him to undergo the surgery after he was feeling pain in his bottom half during performances.
Turns out he has ruptured a disc. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he claimed, “They aren’t letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can’t do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I’ll be playing again.”
READ MORE: Seven dead of suspected drug overdoses at Vietnamese EDM festival
As promised, the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Famer rescheduled all 16 of the postponed shows as part of the Travelin’ Man tour. You can find tickets on the Bob Seger website.
The Night Moves singer has been hinting at his retirement for more than a decade now. Between each album cycle, he has noted that once his voice is gone, that’s it. “I don’t want to stay too long,” he admitted.
But that hasn’t stopped him from releasing new music. He put out two studio albums in the last four years: Ride Out (2014) and last year’s acclaimed I Knew You When.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band join the long list of classic rockers embarking on their goodbye tours, including Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Paul Simon, among others. So far, there are no Canadian dates on the tour.
Travelin’ Man US Tour 2018/19
Nov. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Nov. 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Dec. 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena
Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Dec. 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy
Jan. 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Jan. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 17 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Jan. 22 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 29 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
Jan. 31 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center
Feb. 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Feb. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
Feb. 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
March 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin
March 9 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star
May 2 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.