Sentencing hearing postponed for former SMU groundskeeper found guilty of sexual assault

A sentencing hearing has been postponed for a former groundskeeper at Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University who sexually assaulted a young woman in her dorm room.

Matthew Percy was found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism in December in the September 2017 incident.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for today, but the matter was postponed till March 26.

He will face separate trials next year on charges of sexually assaulting two other women, and was acquitted of sexually assaulting a fourth.

