‘We try to continue on with prayer’; A vigil for Colten Boushie

The family of the late Colten Boushie wanted to mark the one year anniversary of the trial that saw the man accused of his murder go free.

Saturday afternoon approximately 20 people gathered in North Battleford, Sask. for a pipe ceremony and candlelight vigil to remember the man they lost.

READ MORE: Colten Boushie’s family files lawsuits against Gerald Stanley, RCMP

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!

Debbie Baptiste said this anniversary only serves as a painful reminder of the loss of her son.

“My heart is going to be broken,” she said. “With the candle lights and the prayers and support behind me, I will be okay.”

Colten’s brother Jace, said as a family, they are still trying to cope with the grief.

“These type of anniversaries we try to continue on with prayer,” he said. “[It’s]a tragic reminder that we have.”

Colten Boushie was in the driver’s seat of his Ford Escape on the property of the farmer Gerald Stanley.

Stanley admitted to shooting Boushie in the back of the head, but was not found not guilty of second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Gerald Stanley found not guilty of murder of Colten Boushie

Jace said they are still trying to move forward as a family.

“We cope with it,” he said. “Still coping with it.”

Boushie’s family has been calling for justice for all Indigenous people in Canadian courtrooms. The Whitstone trial was the first time Baptiste felt her voice was being heard.

“I did see some natives on a jury trial,” she said. “I was like in shock surprised, happy; there is still hope that we can get fair equal justice in the courtroom.”

Baptiste said she plans to continue being an advocate for equal representation and wants to see more done.