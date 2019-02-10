Fire at downtown Halifax gym forces evacuation of hotel

A fire in a nearby GoodLife Fitness gym caused a hotel in downtown Halifax to be evacuated on Saturday after smoke-filled the building.

Halifax Fire and Emergency said guests were evacuated from the Barrington Hotel, formerly known as the Delta Barrington, into the food court of the Scotia Square Mall.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident and the hotel reopened shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A section of Barrington Street between Cogswell Street and Duke Street was closed for approximately an hour.

