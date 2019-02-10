WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 9, 2019

KENT, Wash. – Matthew Wedman completed the comeback at 3:18 of overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action..

Andrej Kukuca scored two of his three goals in the third period to erase Medicine Hat’s 3-1 lead and force extra time for the Thunderbirds (21-26-6).

James Hamblin, Tyler Preziuso and Ryan Chyzowski found the back of the net for the Tigers (30-18-5), who had their win streak snapped at three games.

Roddy Ross kicked out 27 shots for Seattle as Jordan Hollett made 36 saves for Medicine Hat.

The Thunderbirds went 0 for 1 on the power play while the Tigers were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

BLADES 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Riley McKay scored the tiebreaking goal at 8:34 of the third as Saskatoon got by the Broncos to extend its point streak to nine games.

Gary Haden, Max Gerlach and Cyle McNabb also scored as Nolan Maier made 24 stops for the Blades (33-13-8), who are 7-0-2 on their run.

Tyler Lees found the back of the net for Swift Current (10-38-4), which is on a five-game slide. Isaac Poulter kicked out 34-of-37 shots in defeat.

—

RAIDERS 6 HURRICANES 5

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Cole Fonstad’s second goal of the night stood as the winner as Prince Albert beat the Hurricanes for its fourth win in a row.

Eric Pearce, Parker Kelly, Sean Montgomery and Ozzy Wiesblatt also scored while Boston Bilous made 29 saves for the Raiders (45-7-2).

Jake Leschyshyn had a pair of goals for Lethbridge (27-16-10) as Jake Elmer, Ty Prefontaine and Igor Merezhko added singles. Carl Tetachuk turned away 31 shots in defeat.

—

WARRIORS 2 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Evanoff stopped 47-of-48 shots as Moose Jaw dealt the Rebels their fifth loss in a row.

Tristin Langan and Brayden Tracey supplied the goals for the Warriors (30-13-8).

Brett Davis scored for Red Deer (28-19-4). Ethan Anders turned aside 19 shots in a losing cause.

—

ROCKETS 4 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Lassi Thomson scored twice as Kelowna toppled the Blazers.

Mark Liwiski and Leif Mattson also scored while Roman Basran turned away 25 shots for the Rockets (23-26-5).

Jermaine Loewen replied for Kamloops (20-27-5). Dylan Ferguson stopped 30-of-33 shots in a losing effort.

—

ROYALS 7 AMERICANS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — D-Jay Jerome had two goals and Phillip Schultz had a goal and two helpers as Victoria halted Tri-City’s three-game win streak.

Igor Martynov, Scott Walford, Kaid Oliver and Kody McDonald also scored for the Royals (27-22-3). Griffen Outhouse made 18 saves for the win.

Connor Bouchard, Wil Kushniryk, Riley Sawchuk and Samuel Huo responded for the Americans (28-20-3). Talyn Boyko combined with Beck Warm for 29 saves in defeat.

—

CHIEFS 5 ICE 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jack Finley scored twice as the Chiefs toppled Kootenay to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six outings.

Riley Woods, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Bobby Russell also scored for Spokane (29-17-6), which got 29 saves from Bailey Brkin.

Martin Bodak had both Ice (11-35-8) goals. Curtis Meger turned away 34 shots in a losing cause.

—

SILVERTIPS 5 WINTERHAWKS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Dustin Wolf made 29 saves as the Silvertips blanked Portland.

Jake Christiansen potted a hat trick while Bryce Kindopp and Max Patterson also scored for Everett (38-13-2).

Joel Hofer turned away 48 shots for the Winterhawks (33-16-5).

—