Ringette tournament raises money for paediatric brain cancer

Keira Bond was only 5 when she discovered her love of ringette.

When she was 10, Keira was diagnosed with an aggressive brain stem tumour and died just six months later.

READ MORE: Winnipeg researchers leading the way in pediatric healthcare

While she was sick, she started Keira’s Krusade to help others with cancer.

To continue her goal, her family hosted a ringette tournament called Kiera’s Winter Klassic Saturday.

Keira’s mother, Toni Bond said its important for them to keep her goal going.

“Its really important to us to help other children that are diagnosed with cancer because we’ve been there we’ve seen what our child went through, we’ve seen what families go through and we had an outpouring of support from the community and not every family will have that.”

READ MORE: Location impacts treatment for pediatric cancer patients

The Bond family hoped to raise upwards of $20,000, with all the money being donated to Cancer Care Manitoba to fight paediatric brain cancer.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!