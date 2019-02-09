Suspects flee in bulldozer after smashing into east-end Toronto home: police
Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects after a bulldozer smashed into an east-end Toronto house on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they received a call at 12:15 p.m. about an incident in the area of Danforth and Macey avenues.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a large hole in the wall of a home.
Investigators said two suspects, both men, were seen fleeing the scene in a bulldozer, and officers are currently searching for the pair.
Police said a portion of the home collapsed as a result of the damage.
It is believed the home was part of a Habitat for Humanity project.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
