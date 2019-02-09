Crime
February 9, 2019
Updated: February 9, 2019 2:50 pm

Suspects flee in bulldozer after smashing into east-end Toronto home: police

A bulldozer smashed into an east-end Toronto home Saturday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects after a bulldozer smashed into an east-end Toronto house on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at 12:15 p.m. about an incident in the area of Danforth and Macey avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a large hole in the wall of a home.

Investigators said two suspects, both men, were seen fleeing the scene in a bulldozer, and officers are currently searching for the pair.

Police said a portion of the home collapsed as a result of the damage.

It is believed the home was part of a Habitat for Humanity project.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

