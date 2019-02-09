Hamilton residents say they were turned away from city manager recruitment meeting

A group of young Hamiltonians says they were turned away from a public meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where a City of Hamilton steering committee is holding confidential interviews for the city manager position.

Deanna Allain says she and three other concerned citizens arrived at White Oaks Resort and Spa for the meeting on Saturday morning but were allegedly told by an employee at the facility that they had to leave.

BREAKING: We arrived at White Oaks for the PUBLIC meeting and security is being called. White oaks was told by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Deanna Allain (@deannaallain) February 09, 2019

“We wanted to attend the meeting because it is a public meeting,” said Allain. “There’s an in-camera session for the (city manager) interviews, but the beginning and end have to be public.”

READ MORE: City manager recruitment continues in Hamilton despite concerns of gender equity and diversity

However, when the group arrived, Allain said the manager of White Oaks was waiting for them at the door.

A video of the group’s interaction with a White Oaks employee was posted on Facebook by Eric Gillis, who was among those who made the trek from Hamilton.

“They asked us what we were doing there, and we said that we were looking to attend a public meeting with the City of Hamilton,” Allain explained, saying that the employee asked the group to produce an email invitation to the meeting.

“We said that you don’t need an email invite to attend a public meeting, and they said that they were informed by the City of Hamilton that they were only to permit people that had this email invite,” she continued.

Allain says her group knew the city manager interviews would be conducted in private, but she and her fellow citizens wanted to be present for the public portions of the meeting. She adds that the group had filed requests to speak at the meeting but were denied.

READ MORE: Burlington is looking for a new city manager

“This is in no way meant to be confrontational,” said Allain. “This was not a protest. This was just four citizens that wanted to attend a public meeting because we weren’t allowed to delegate.”

The location of the meeting and the lack of diversity on the steering committee were among the issues Allain wanted to raise with city officials.

This comes after a debate at a Thursday meeting of Hamilton city council during which some critics expressed concern about a lack of diversity on the city manager steering committee.

A motion from Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann called for a pause in the hiring process, but it was defeated by committee members 11-3.

Nann posted on Twitter following the group’s alleged dismissal from the resort, saying: “Until a meeting officially goes ‘in-camera,’ it must indeed be accessible to the public.”

A failure of good governance and public process. Until a meeting officially goes “in-camera”, it must indeed be accessible to the public. https://t.co/Dqhbh2f7Zs — Nrinder Nann (@NrinderWard3) February 9, 2019

At the time of publication, members of Hamilton’s city manager steering committee had not replied to Global News’ request for comment

Allain later took to Facebook to present her argument on Saturday afternoon.

“We know that the city manager has a large role in shaping the entire future of the city and we’re young people,” Allain said. “We know that this is our future. We want to have a say in it.”

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!