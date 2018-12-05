The City of Burlington is looking for a new city manager.

In a news release, the city says “effective Dec. 4, James Ridge is no longer the City Manager for the City of Burlington.”

The release adds, “As the City Manager in Burlington, James brought many years of experience in the public service to Burlington at a time when our city was in a period of transition. The City of Burlington wishes James the best in his future endeavours.”

City council is expected to name an acting city manager in the interim.

The separation comes just one day after the new council was sworn in with new Mayor Marianne Mead Ward.

It gives no reason for the sudden departure and adds that the search for a new city manager will begin in the new year.