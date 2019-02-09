West Island Palliative Care Residence celebrates giving at 20th annual Valentine’s Ball

There were flappers and jazz music as the Roaring ’20s were revived Friday night for the 20th annual Valentine’s Ball benefiting the West Island Palliative Care Residence.

A sold-out crowd of more than 500 people took part in the fundraising event at the Château Vaudreuil.

The West Island Palliative Care Residence is a 23-bed facility that provides end-of-life care and services to patients as well as support for their families.

“The money that we’re going to raise tonight goes toward operating the residence,” said Rhonda O’Gallagher, president of the residence’s board.

O’Gallagher noted that the residence only receives one-third of its funding from the Quebec government.

“Every year, we have to fundraise more than $4 million to ensure the services are offered to the residents,” she said.

Support from the community is more important than ever, as construction has begun on a brand-new, 30,000-square-foot building.

West Island Palliative Care currently has 23 beds, but they are divided between the organization’s main residence on André-Brunet Street in Kirkland and a second location nearby.

The new facility will house all 23 beds in one location.

The new building will also house the Montreal Institute for Palliative Care, which aims to improve palliative care not just in Quebec but across the country.

O’Gallagher said the fundraising goal for the consolidation project was set at $12.5 million.

“I’m very pleased to say that so far we’ve raised $9.5 million, but we still have $3 million to go,” she added.

“Any support we could get from the residents, from the community within the West Island is much appreciated.”

A net total of $580,000 was raised at Friday night’s gala event.