Man, 25, dies after being struck by vehicle on Shediac Bridge

A 25-year-old man has died after he was struck by vehicle while crossing the Shediac Bridge Friday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the crash on Route 11 at around 7 p.m.

Police believe the victim was crossing the road to get to his parked vehicle when he was struck.

The man from Elsipogtog First Nation died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash. They did not say whether charges will be laid.

Due to a collision, Highway 11 between exit 7 (Shediac Bridge) and 15 (Cocagne) is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) February 8, 2019

