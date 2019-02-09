Crime
February 9, 2019 10:04 am

Police investigating pair of assaults in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two assaults that happened in the city early Saturday morning.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers received a call that one male was being beaten up by three others in the 10-20 block of Plateau Crescent.

About 10 minutes later, a call was received that a male in the 10-20 block of Braeside Crescent had been stabbed.

Officers believe both incidents are connected.

Global News
The 20-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The only description police have of the suspects is that they’re white males.

Anyone with information on either assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

