Police investigating pair of assaults in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two assaults that happened in the city early Saturday morning.
Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers received a call that one male was being beaten up by three others in the 10-20 block of Plateau Crescent.
About 10 minutes later, a call was received that a male in the 10-20 block of Braeside Crescent had been stabbed.
Officers believe both incidents are connected.
The 20-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The only description police have of the suspects is that they’re white males.
Anyone with information on either assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
