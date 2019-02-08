Canada
February 8, 2019 3:08 pm

Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Rebecca Lau | Global News

The charge stems from an alleged incident on Jan. 6.


A charge has been sworn in Halifax Provincial Court for a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Halifax Regional Police say the accused is 36-year-old Tesfom Kidane Mengis of Halifax.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on Jan. 6., which Global News has previously reported about.

Police say they responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report that a taxi driver had sexually assaulted a female in the vehicle after driving her to a residence in Halifax.

Police also say they are not releasing the address of where the alleged incident happened to protect the identity of the victim.

The driver was arrested at a residence later that afternoon, according to police.

Mengis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.

