Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault

A charge has been sworn in Halifax Provincial Court for a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Halifax Regional Police say the accused is 36-year-old Tesfom Kidane Mengis of Halifax.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on Jan. 6., which Global News has previously reported about.

Police say they responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report that a taxi driver had sexually assaulted a female in the vehicle after driving her to a residence in Halifax.

Police also say they are not releasing the address of where the alleged incident happened to protect the identity of the victim.

The driver was arrested at a residence later that afternoon, according to police.

Mengis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.

