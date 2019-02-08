Crime
February 8, 2019

Police investigating suspicious wood shed fire in Beaver Bank

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that left a wood shed burned to the ground in Beaver Bank, N.S., last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened on an access road off the 400 block of Beaver Bank Road.

The fire is believed to have happened between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

