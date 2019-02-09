Consumer
Don’t eat the bagels: DDO’s Saint-Jean Bagel targeted by food recall

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the targeted foods, but MAPAQ is warning against eating products from Saint-Jean Bagel.

Quebec’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is advising the public against consuming products sold by Saint-Jean Bagel in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The ministry says the products sold on location at 3702 Saint-Jean Blvd. were neither prepared nor packaged in a manner that ensures their safety.

The targeted items include various bagels sold up to Feb. 6, either wrapped in plastic or paper, as well as those available at the self-service counter.

None of the products were labelled, according to MAPAQ.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection with the targeted foods, the ministry is warning against eating the affected bagels even if they look and smell fine.

