Betty’s and Nancy’s Fancy baked goods recalled due to possible mice contamination

OTTAWA – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Betty brand and Nancy’s Fancy Yummy in the Tummy brand bakery products.

The agency says the products may be unsafe due to possible contamination from mice infestation at the manufacturing plant.

The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec up to and including Feb. 8, and may contain harmful bacteria.

Consumers who bought the baked goods are advised to throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reports of illness linked to the products.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

