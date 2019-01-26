Canada
January 26, 2019 8:47 am

Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A A

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The uncooked breaded chicken pieces were sold in 1.6 kg packages with a best before date of July 19, 2019 (upc code 0 69299 11703 5).

WATCH: Food recall: RXBAR recalling certain bars due to undeclared peanuts

They were distributed by Sofina Foods Inc. in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and possibly other provinces.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

READ MORE: Red chili in Hello Fresh, Chefs Plate meal kits prompts recall for salmonella

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by findings from its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Symptoms from Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chicken breast nuggets
Chicken contamination
chicken nuggets recall
Crisp & Delicious
Salmonella
salmonella contamination

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.