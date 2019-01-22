Red chili in Hello Fresh, Chefs Plate meal kits prompts recall for salmonella

A spicy flavour in home-delivered meal kits may contain the added contaminant of Salmonella.

Hello Fresh Canada Inc. has recalled the red chili ingredient found in some of their Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate meal kits due to possible Salmonella contamination.

People should not eat the products if they find them.

Recalled products include:

Hello Fresh Coconut Dal meal kit, best before 19 JA 29, WK19041920, 2P

Hello Fresh Coconut Dal meal kit, best before 19 JA 29, WK19041920, 4P

Chefs Plate Beef Chow Mein meal kit,, 856 g, January 19, 2019, A2

Chefs Plate Beef Chow Mein meal kit, 1,712 g, January 19, 2019, A2

Chefs Plate Beef Chow Mein meal kit, 856 g, January 22, 2019, A2

Chefs Plate Beef Chow Mein meal kit, 1,712 g, January 22, 2019, A2

The recall is effective in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

No one has yet to be reported ill, says Health Canada. If you have one of the recalled products, throw it out or return it to the store.

Food contaminated with Salmonella particularly effect young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal crams, diarrhea and in the long-term, severe arthritis, says Health Canada.