Tom Green on his ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ experience: It was a ‘dark and sinister’ environment

Things really seemed to be going well for Tom Green on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother.

The comedic Canadian actor, whose dry humour seemed to rub some other CBB houseguests the wrong way, quickly made alliances with Anthony Scaramucci and Kato Kaelin. As a group, the gents were far more successful, but when Scaramucci was revealed as a “fake” contestant and Kaelin was evicted, Green found himself very much alone.

Then the overthinking began, and despite his victories as Head of Household and the holder of the Power of Veto, Green became a sitting duck. Sure enough, since he was seen as the biggest threat in the house, Green was voted out by his housemates.

Global News spoke with Green over the phone after his eviction, and the Canuck said it was one of the most bizarre things he’s done in his entire career, which, for those who know his past work, is a big statement.

Global News: Hi Tom, how are you?

Tom Green: I’m good! I’m thrilled to be in my own home and out of that agonizing, surreal place!

I bet it feels great to get out of there.

It’s one of the most surreal and strangest things that I’ve ever done or been involved in, in my life or career. I’ve done some weird stuff, but that was the weirdest.

What happened? What went wrong? Things were going so well for you.

It boils down to those last two competitions — I just didn’t win them. At that point, we’re down to the final group, and my alliance had been chipped away; I had no protection at that point. I basically had to win the competitions in order to stay in, and I lost them at the wrong time.

The thing that might not be so apparent on TV is that everybody is trying to knock everybody else off. It’s almost like an all-out brawl in there. The curveball that messed up my strategy a bit was Anthony Scaramucci… I spent the bulk of my time in those initial days hanging out with him, and then all of a sudden he turned out to be a mole and just disappeared. That messed up my game.

Global News has spoken to Anthony and Kato since their evictions, and they both have wonderful things to say about you. The bromances were real!

Absolutely! I love those guys and I look forward to seeing Anthony. I already had dinner with Kato since I left the house. [Laughs]

You seemed ostracized and isolated once Kato left.

It really was a very competitive environment. Very, very, shockingly competitive. I was surprised how intense it all got. I was not expecting that aspect of the show. I watched the last season of Celebrity Big Brother and I thought everybody looked like they were having fun throughout.

There was not a lot of fun being had in the house for the last couple of weeks — it was a very dark and sinister environment. I tried to keep it light in my own way. Kato and I would play pool and step back, almost commiserate and laugh at the absurdity of it all.

Ricky, Tamar, Lolo and Natalie were very lined up against me. I was their main primary target, and when I won HoH, that stuck it to them. They were very, very, very angry with me. They wanted blood, man! They were working to get me out of that house.

You could see it on their faces, that’s for sure.

Let’s put it this way: you can’t even imagine how intense it got based on what you saw on television. Probably 1,000 times more intense than what you saw. If you saw intensity in people’s eyes or things people would say, you have to multiply that by 24 hours a day. You have no internet, no phone, you’re trapped in a very small environment, you couldn’t go anywhere without people staring you down… it was very unpleasant. It was not a fun game show. It was almost like war or something.

Who’s going to win, do you think?

I would like to see Kandi win, to be honest. I know when I got evicted, I got thrust immediately into this interview with Julie [Chen-Moonves]; it was almost like an out-of-body experience. For whatever reason, I don’t know why I said I hoped Lolo should win.

Yes, that was weird! Why did you say that?

I don’t know why I said that! I didn’t even really… I was still processing that I was sitting there in front of Julie. Lolo was the last person I saw when I left the house. But yeah, Kandi may be the one who deserves to win the most.

Well thanks for repping Canada so well in the CBB house.

I tried to take the high road as much as possible. Definitely tried to rep Canada and talk about it as much as possible. What a wild experience.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs multiple times each week for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13 on Global.

