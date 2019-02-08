Winnipeg – and the prairies – to stay colder than normal for next two weeks at least

Is there ever a time between November and March where it isn’t warmer in Florida than Manitoba? Probably not but the differences are going to be even more noticeable for a while yet.

Winnipeg had been locked into a frigid February. The average high after the first week of the month sits at -18 C. The average temperature overall for the month is -21 C. Normally, the highs should be closer to -9 C and the daily mean temperature for the month typically averages -13 C. It’s cold!

Both Environment and Climate Change Canada as well as the National Weather service in the United States release long range temperature forecasts and the two have been spitting out similar information. Temperatures are below normal now and will likely stay below normal from Feb. 15-23. Meanwhile, Florida and the Caribbean will deal with warmer than normal conditions.

Here is what Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting.

The American long-range forecast looks very similar.

Both paint the prairies and the west coast with “below normal temperatures” but it is important to remember what “normal” means.

Normal temperatures vary across the West. In Winnipeg, a “normal” temperature range as of Feb. 8 is from -20 C to -9 C. In Calgary it’s -12 C to -1 C. In Vancouver, it’s -1 C to 8 C. Yes, above zero. In Key Lake SK, which has been one of the coldest places in the country recently, the normal range is -25 C to -13 C. Normal temperatures vary depending on where you look but there is a strong likelihood we will not see an extended stretch of “normal” or “above normal” days.

