Sentencing hearing Friday for Calgary parents found guilty in son’s death
A A
A sentencing hearing is to begin Friday for a Calgary couple who delayed taking their gravely ill son to hospital until it was too late.
Jennifer and Jeromie Clark were found guilty last fall of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
READ MORE: Calgary parents found guilty of criminal negligence in son’s 2013 death
The couple’s lawyers suggested doctors at the Alberta Children’s Hospital were to blame for the death of their 14-month-old son, John.
The forensic pathologist’s report said John was malnourished and died from a staph infection.
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.