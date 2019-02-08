Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of February 8

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is all about gearing up for Valentine’s Day — whether you spend it with your family, your significant other or yourself!

1. Get your heart racing

Now I certainly WOULDN’T suggest this when the wind chill values are hovering near -50, but when conditions are more comfortable, why not get outside and get active for free?

Manitobans like free things. We like the great outdoors. Well, this month is your chance to enjoy fun winter activities in 12 different provincial parks for free!

All February-long you can head out for some cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, tobogganing, skating, curling, snowmobiling, fat biking and more. And did I mention it’s all free??

According to Sloan Cathcart, Head of Interpretation for Manitoba Parks, snow conditions are usually the best in February.

Manitoba Parks also shares trail-grooming updates and maps through their website and social media pages every week so there’s really nothing standing in your way.

You don’t even need a vehicle permit this month to visit the parks.

So layer up and get ready to take in this Manitoba winter in all it’s glory.

2. Wild Romance

Valentine’s Day is next week and whether you’re attached, or avoiding Cupid altogether, there are several fun events you can take in throughout the city.

Plenty of those events take place at the Manitoba Museum.

If you want to include your kiddos, there’s the Museum Babies event which helps with early learning.

If you want to have some alone time, there’s the Kid’s Night Out program where you drop your kids off in the Science Gallery so they can have some fun doing experiments while you get some quiet time.

If you’re looking for a couples event (spouses and/or friends welcome) there’s the exciting Wild Romance event that offers Tango lessons, pop-up talks, love themed crafts, drinks and more.

And I can’t forget about the Moccasin Making Workshop with Dr. Maureen Matthews, Curator of Cultural Anthropology.

No matter what you choose to do, you certainly can’t go wrong at the Manitoba Museum!

3. Intimate Apparel

Winnipeg Jewish Theatre continues their amazing 31st season with Intimate Apparel.

Set in New York City in the early 1900’s, the play follows the story of an African American seamstress who creates undergarments for ladies from all walks of life.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning master playwright Lynn Nottage based the story on her grandmother’s life and it’s a tale that Artistic and Managing Director Ari Weinbert has wanted to bring to Winnipeg since he first saw it.

“It’s honestly one of the most impactful theatre performances I’ve ever seen and it’s stayed with me.”

The show is also a treat for the eyes, local costume designer Jean-Marc Lafond created six custom corsets that will be seen throughout the show.

Recommended for ages 16 and up, Intimate Apparel runs at the Berney Theatre at the Asper Jewish Community Centre, 123 Doncaster Street until Sunday and tickets are available here.

Have a great weekend everyone!