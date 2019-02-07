Charges pending against St. Albert man after dog kicked, found in critical condition: RCMP

Charges are pending against a 27-year-old man, after a St. Albert RCMP investigation found a dog that had allegedly been kicked more than once and was in critical condition.

RCMP received a report of animal cruelty towards a dog at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

The animal was in critical condition and taken to the 24-hour emergency veterinarian hospital in Edmonton.

READ MORE: 52 horses, 6 dogs removed from rural Alberta property connected to animal cruelty case

“It was not known if it would survive,” RCMP said in a news release sent Thursday.

It’s alleged the dog, who lived in the same home as the man, had been kicked more than once by the 27-year-old.

WATCH: Court date for Alberta pair charged in animal cruelty case draws protesters

The investigation is still ongoing and RCMP said charges are pending against him.

Under the Criminal Code, animal cruelty is defined as willfully causing unnecessary suffering, pain or injury to an animal or a bird. Convictions would result in a criminal record, fine or even a prison term.

READ MORE: SPCA seeks public’s assistance after dog found abandoned, dead by roadside

RCMP did not provide the dog’s breed or age.