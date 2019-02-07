2 charged after London police seize replica handgun, $40k in cocaine

Two people are facing charges after police say they seized a replica handgun and nearly $40,000 worth of cocaine during busts at four London homes on Wednesday.

Police said they executed search warrants at homes on Huron Street, Richmond Street, Hamilton Road, and Crumlin Side Road.

In addition, police allege they seized around $4,000 in cash and $80 in Percocet pills.

A 25-year-old London man is facing charges including possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failure to comply with an undertaking, and drug possession offences.

A 33-year-old London man is charged with possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have court dates for Thursday in London.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.