Man charged in sexual assault investigation involving 2 children on Siksika Nation

A 58-year-old man is facing more than eight charges after two children under the age of 12 were allegedly sexually assaulted on Siksika Nation, Alta. The man is not a member of the nation, RCMP said.

Gleichen RCMP responded to the First Nation on Feb. 5 after a report that the two children had been sexually assaulted “over an extended period of time.”

Police executed two search warrants and seized computers, cell phones and electronic storage devices.

The 58-year-old man, who is not being named in order to protect the identities of the children, is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, child pornography, forcible confinement and assault and uttering threats.

The accused was released with conditions after a judicial hearing on a $5,000 no-cash recognizance.

He’s scheduled to be back in Siksika Provincial Court on Feb. 21.

The First Nation is located about 95 kilometres east of Calgary.