2 suspects sought after armed robbery in Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said a small amount of cash was stolen from a store by two masked suspects.

The armed robbery was reported to police Feb. 5 shortly after 9 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Men armed with gun and baseball bat rob North Battleford, Sask. store

Two suspects entered the business in the 300-block of 22nd Street West in Battleford, Sask. RCMP said one of them produced a handgun and the other a knife.

Both fled with the money and merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Delivery driver robbed in Saskatoon by woman armed with handgun

Police said the circumstances of this robbery suggest it is related to another in North Battleford the night before. No details of the previous robbery were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.