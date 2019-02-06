2 suspects sought after armed robbery in Battleford, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP said a small amount of cash was stolen from a store by two masked suspects.
The armed robbery was reported to police Feb. 5 shortly after 9 p.m. CT.
Two suspects entered the business in the 300-block of 22nd Street West in Battleford, Sask. RCMP said one of them produced a handgun and the other a knife.
Both fled with the money and merchandise.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the circumstances of this robbery suggest it is related to another in North Battleford the night before. No details of the previous robbery were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
