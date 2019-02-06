Former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison stepping down as MP effective next week

This is the last week former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison will serve as a Member of Parliament.

In a farewell speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Brison — who abruptly resigned from his role as president of the Treasury Board last month — told parliamentary colleagues he will resign effective Feb. 10.

Brison has represented the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants for 22 years both in opposition and in government.

In his speech, Brison said no matter where he has sat, he has always tried to make a difference for those he serves.

“You can make a positive difference in the lives of Canadians from any seat in the House,” he said.

At the time he announced his resignation from cabinet, he had said he wasn’t sure if he would remain on as an MP until the end of the session in June.

Last week, Brison’s lawyers applied for and won standing in the criminal breach of trust case against Vice-Adm. Mark Norman, citing a need to ensure Brison “is not subjected to unjust and unfounded intrusion and attacks upon his privacy and reputation.”

Brison was cited by RCMP in the initial application for a search warrant against Norman that the leak of which he is accused hampered the ability of Brison and the federal cabinet to do due diligence in re-evaluating a sole-sourced contract for an interim joint supply ship with Quebec’s Davie Shipyard.

Brison is set to be a star witness for the Crown in that trial, scheduled to start this summer and wrap up just days before the October election.

