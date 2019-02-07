Weather
February 7, 2019 6:59 am
Updated: February 7, 2019 7:42 am

Extreme cold warning blankets all Saskatchewan

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

All of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said an arctic high-pressure ridge has settled over the province, bringing very cold temperatures.

READ MORE: What wind chill is and how cold can lead to frostbite, hypothermia

Early morning temperatures are in the -30s C, with a few areas below the -40 C mark.

Extreme wind chill values of -40 C to -50 C are widespread, with values up to -55 C in the far north.

Some moderation is expected during the day, but extreme wind chills are expected again overnight and into Friday morning.

Saskatoon recorded its coldest Feb. 6 in history at -43 C. The previous record of -41.7 C was set in 1907.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

With windchills around -40 C, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

