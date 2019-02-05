Frostbite top of mind for Saskatoon Christian School SkyTrackers

As wind chills dive into the -50s for the first week of February, the latest group of Global Saskatoon’s SkyTrackers decided to discuss how long it can take for skin to freeze.

The class of 60 Grade 5 and 6 students shared their favourite winter pastimes and were reminded of the importance of dressing warmly.

The young learners from Saskatoon Christian School also drilled meteorologist Peter Quinlan about other cold weather dangers, like hypothermia, before trying their hand at teaching Global News viewers about the importance of winter weather safety.

