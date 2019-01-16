SkyTrackers from North Battleford have tips on keeping warm with cold snap ahead

The first crew of SkyTrackers for 2019 came all the way from North Battleford to visit the Global Saskatoon studio this week.

The group of students from John Paul II Collegiate came and shared the weather wisdom they have been learning about in school and gained some more as meteorologist Peter Quinlan put them to work.

With the coldest temperatures of the year so far sliding in this week, the class learned how they can stay safe in the frigid weather, and also got to take home some warm Global swag too.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

