École Sister O’Brien students creating weather instruments

The Grade 5s at École Sister O’Brien School were busy beavering away on building their own weather instruments.
They not only showed meteorologist Peter Quinlan what they had built, but they also taught him how to pronounce the names of each instrument in French.
The Saskatoon students were curious about how professionals measure weather conditions after showing Global News viewers how their instruments work.
