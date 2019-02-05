Ministry optimistic Hwy. 97 in Okanagan could be reopened by Wednesday

Traffic along Highway 97 in the Okanagan could be flowing again by tomorrow, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

The highway has been closed since a rockslide blocked all four lanes north of Summerland on Saturday morning. Since then, traffic between Kelowna and Penticton has been forced to detour around the slide, which has been estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,000 cubic metres.

“While we are hoping to have the road reopened to traffic tomorrow afternoon, this depends on the progress that is made today,” the ministry said on Tuesday. “Safety is our top priority, and we will have the route restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The blasting that took place at the site yesterday went well, as approximately 100 cubic metres of material was brought down, resulting in improved access at the site. Now that the hill is more accessible, we have been able to increase the number of rock scalers from seven up to 10.”

Workers moved further up the slope on Tuesday morning in an effort to clear more debris and prepare for further blasting in the area, according to the ministry, which added that two excavators and a rock hammer are also part of the clearance efforts, along with large rock trucks operated by Argo, a maintenance contractor for the ministry.

“More drilling and blasting is taking place throughout the day today, as large boulders and rock fragments are being drilled and blasted. Once this debris is removed, geotechnical engineers will reassess the slope to determine what other steps need to be taken,” the ministry continued.

“We understand the impact to local residents and business and appreciate people’s patience while ministry staff work to create stability for travel along this section of Highway 97.”

For detours, the ministry is recommending two routes.

An alternate route for light vehicles weighing five tons or less is the 201 Forest Service Road, which is accessed off Highway 33 near McCulloch Road in Kelowna and via Warren Avenue/Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

Signage and traffic control have been installed at both locations to direct travellers. The ministry says drivers using this route can expect a significant increase in travel time compared to normal travel on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland. The speed limit along the 201 Forest Service Road is 50 km/h.

Larger vehicles and commercial trucks must detour via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3 to Highway 3A.