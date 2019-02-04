Penticton crews rescue 8 drivers who tried to detour Highway 97 closure in back country

Penticton and District Search and Rescue volunteers had a busy weekend rescuing stranded motorists attempting to find their own detours around a major highway closure.

SAR manager Randy Brown said eight people have been rescued after travelling down Garnet Valley Road behind Summerland into the backcountry where their vehicles became stuck.

Highway 97 remains closed to traffic in both directions due to a significant rock fall near Callan Road north of Summerland. It’s the only highway that quickly connects Penticton to Kelowna.

Brown said some drivers aren’t adhering to suggested detour routes and are using their GPS in-car navigation systems to find alternate routes. He said the back roads behind Summerland involve rugged and snow covered terrain.

“It’s not a road that’s a 12-month, year-round road that is usable. When you go up there it splits off to different trails. Quite honestly, sometimes you can’t even get through there in the summertime,” he said.

He said the search team didn’t want to risk their own vehicles getting stuck so volunteers are conducting rescue operations by foot.

“People are obviously frustrated and despite the warnings from police officials, they think they have a solution, and try a route this is not intended for year-round use,” said a warning to drivers posted to the Penticton and District Search and Rescue Facebook page.

“What we find is that drivers are not equipped to deal with an emergency if they become stranded, thus putting themselves and rescue crews at risk.”

Commuters are asked to respect the advisories and make sure they are prepared with a winter driving kit.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said an alternate route between Penticton and Kelowna is available for light vehicles (five tons or less), using the 201 Forest Service Road.

This is accessed off Highway 33 near McCollough Road near Kelowna, and via Warren Avenue/Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

Drivers using this route can expect up to 90 minutes of additional travel time compared to the normal travel time between Summerland and Peachland on Highway 97.

Heavier vehicles and commercial trucks are required to detour via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3A to Highway 3.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive with caution when using the two-lane 201 Forest Service Road, and to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for updates on the Highway 97 closure.

Road maintenance vehicles will be actively working on this route to ensure safe road conditions, the ministry said on Sunday.

There is no estimated time for when the highway could re-open.