Hamilton police investigate city’s 6th shooting in Barton and Balmoral area

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 6th shooting incident of 2019.
READ MORE: 20-year-old man in hospital after Hamilton’s 5th shooting of 2019
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the Barton Street and Balmoral Avenue area, where police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area, while the investigation continues.
Barton is currently closed between Rosslyn and Ottawa.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police appealing for witnesses after 4th ‘shots fired’ incident this year
Few other details have been released at this time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.