February 5, 2019 2:49 pm

Hamilton police investigate city’s 6th shooting in Barton and Balmoral area

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting incident in the Barton St & Balmoral Ave area.

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 6th shooting incident of 2019.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the Barton Street and Balmoral Avenue area, where police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area, while the investigation continues.

Barton is currently closed between Rosslyn and Ottawa.

Few other details have been released at this time.

