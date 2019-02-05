Hamilton police investigate city’s 6th shooting in Barton and Balmoral area

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 6th shooting incident of 2019.

READ MORE: 20-year-old man in hospital after Hamilton’s 5th shooting of 2019

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the Barton Street and Balmoral Avenue area, where police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area, while the investigation continues.

Barton is currently closed between Rosslyn and Ottawa.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police appealing for witnesses after 4th ‘shots fired’ incident this year

Few other details have been released at this time.

HPS continues to investigate a shooting in the #HamOnt Balmoral/Barton area. Two males have been transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Barton between Rosslyn & Ottawa is closed. Pls continue to avoid the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 5, 2019

HPS is investigating a shooting incident in the Barton St & Balmoral Ave in #HamOnt. Please avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence. More details to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 5, 2019