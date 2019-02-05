20-year-old man in hospital after Hamilton’s 5th shooting of 2019

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses after the city’s fifth shooting of 2019.

A 20-year-old man is expected to recover after being transported to hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Roxborough Avenue shortly after midnight Tuesday.

They added that the investigation is in its early stages and that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

