Crime
February 5, 2019 7:14 am

20-year-old man in hospital after Hamilton’s 5th shooting of 2019

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Bullet evidence stock photo

Monty Rakusen / Getty Images
A A

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses after the city’s fifth shooting of 2019.

A 20-year-old man is expected to recover after being transported to hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Roxborough Avenue shortly after midnight Tuesday.

READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton

They added that the investigation is in its early stages and that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

WATCH: St. Michael’s Hospital trauma team talks impact of gun violence

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gun Violence
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Shooting
Parkdale Avenue
Roxborough Avenue
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.