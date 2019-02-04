Hamilton Police appealing for witnesses after 4th ‘shots fired’ incident this year
Hamilton Police are investigating the city’s fourth shooting incident this year, this time in the city’s north end.
Police say the incident happened about 7 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Wentworth St. North and Barton Street East. Police were sent to the location on a “shots fired” call, but by the time they arrived no one was there.
Investigators say there’s no evidence anyone was hurt.
Police are treating the shooting as a “targeted event” and asking anyone with information to call Det. Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.
You can provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com
