Residents advised to stay away from rivers, lakes and streams: Otonabee Region Conservation Authority

Otonabee Conservation Authority has issued a water safety bulletin for the watershed, which includes the City of Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes, as well as the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Cavan Monaghan, Selywn and Douro-Dummer.

The agency says warmer temperatures and rain on Monday evening and Tuesday morning helped drive water levels up around the area.

The authority is advising everyone to stay away from all rivers, lakes and streams.

READ MORE: Freezing rain advisory issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

With the recent warm up and rain, police advising everyone to stay off the ice. Otonabee Conservation also telling everyone to stay away from watercourses due to high flows and slippery banks. #ptbo pic.twitter.com/YeVFeiK9CH — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) February 5, 2019

“People can fall in quite easily,” said Dan Marinigh, chief administrative officer of the authority. “It would take a bit of time for them to get their feet beneath them and get back out. It’s a hazardous condition.”

The warm-up has also led to ice melt on area lakes. Peterborough County OPP is advising people to stay off the ice.

“There’s not much snow anymore, so I don’t know how many snowmobilers will be out there,” said Peterborough County OPP Const. Joe Ayotte. “They are attracted to the ice. We had four go through the ice a couple of weeks ago in Central Region. You’re not just putting yourself at risk but first responders, too.”

WATCH: Peterborough beat a high temperature record Monday, reaching 10 C

Otonabee Conservation has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety for the Otonabee Region watershed including Peterborough. Keep away from all water bodies, dams, culverts, bridges, and use extreme caution anywhere water is seen ponding. https://t.co/wcTKfDgZh9 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) February 4, 2019

In Peterborough, the recent warm up has left a mess on city sidewalks and roads.

“Crews are out trying to open catch basins, salt sidewalks and trails,” said John Czerniawski, public works supervisor. “Obviously, we can’t be everywhere, so assistance from homeowners clearing catch basins is always appreciated.”

The forecast is calling for cooler temperatures in Peterborough overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.