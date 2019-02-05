Freezing rain advisory issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain advisory for Wednesday that covers the Guelph area and Waterloo region.

The agency said freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to begin over the area early Wednesday.

The system could persist much of the day before ending later that night.

Environment Canada said areas north of Guelph in Wellington County can expect freezing rain to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue until overnight.

The morning and evening commutes will likely be affected and the weather office said untreated sidewalks and roads are likely to become icy.

A special weather statement is currently in effect, but Environment Canada said warnings may be required ahead of the freezing rain.