Home sales in Regina are slightly on the rise to start 2019

January was a good start for the real estate market for Regina and area in 2019.

There were 173 sales reported during the month in all areas, which is up 1.2 per cent from 2018 when 171 sales happened. This was also above the five-year average of 162 sales, but below the 10-year average of 181.

READ MORE: Royal LePage expects Regina housing prices to drop nearly 5% in 2019

In Regina, there were 144 sales reported in the city, which is up 1.4 per cent from 2018 when 142 sales occurred. The number of sales in the city was above the five-year average of 137, but below the 10-year average of 154 for the month.

“Despite a relatively decent level of sales during the month, the market continues to be affected on the demand side by relatively weak economic conditions and the federal mortgage stress rules which are unnecessarily putting buyers on the sidelines”, said Gord Archibald, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Regina Realtors Inc.

READ MORE: Condo prices plummet in Regina: survey

In January the average price of a home was $266,000, down 3.8 per cent form last year when the average price of a home was $277,200.

The city had 1,223 active residential listings on MLS, up eight per cent from this time last year.