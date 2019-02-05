Billie Eilish announces North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

Billie Eilish has just revealed plans for another North American tour this summer.

The Ocean Eyes singer will take her upcoming debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? on the road shortly after it’s release.

The 20-date trek includes three Canadian stops. On June 1, Eilish will stop in Vancouver before hitting Toronto and Laval on June 10 and 12 respectively.

Eilish launched her music career out of L.A. in 2016. By 2017, she had released two highly successful EPs.

Now, at aged 17, she has a plethora of singles and a massive worldwide fanbase.

WATCH: Billie Eilish’s latest single ‘Bury a Friend,’ from her upcoming debut album, ‘When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’

READ MORE: Florence + the Machine announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Don’t Smile at Me — Elish’s first EP — was certified Gold by the RIAA in 2018, along with four of her other singles.

Her biggest hit, Ocean Eyes and Lovely — last year’s collaboration with Khalid for 13 Reasons Why — have since both gone platinum.

Eilish unveiled the details of the tour on Monday morning.

She revealed that American up-and-comer Finneas will serve as the main support act for half of the tour, while rapper Denzel Curry will open the other half.

Sign up for Verified Fan to get early access tickets on Thursday: https://t.co/6ozTjNIcxe pic.twitter.com/EbwItqm6xk — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 4, 2019

In an attempt to warn her dedicated fans of scalpers and scammers, Eilish posted a video explaining how to buy tickets for this tour.

“Tickets for Verified Fan are available for purchase this Thursday,” she said over Twitter. “Please do not purchase them from 3rd party resellers.”

Fans hoping for the best tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale before midnight Feb. 5. The presale begins on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

Meet and Greet packages will also be available on Feb. 7. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Alessia Cara announces 12-date Canadian tour

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is scheduled for a March 29 release under Interscope Records.

The debut album is available to pre-order here, where you can also stream the first three singles from the album.

Additional tour dates and ticket details can be found on the official Billie Eilish website.

When We Fall Asleep North American dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

April 13 – Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 20 – Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 31 – Portland, Ore. @ Theatre of the Clouds #

June 1 – Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum *

June 2 – Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park #

June 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

June 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

June 8 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory #

June 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom #

June 10 – Toronto, Ont. @ RBC Echo Beach #

June 12 – Laval, Que. @ Place Bell #

June 14 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

June 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia #

June 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall #

June 20 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

June 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater #

June 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy #

July 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre #

July 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

* = w/ Finneas

# = w/ Denzel Curry

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis