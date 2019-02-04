Hill Tower Three closed due to water line break

Regina’s tallest office tower was closed for business Monday due to a water line break.

Hill Centre Tower Three building management was notified of the water line break of the building’s second floor around 5:30 a.m.

“There was some significant water damage, yes, and currently we’re still assessing,” Harvard Development’s director of Saskatchewan property management Terri Klyne explained.

“Our various third party vendors are doing clean-up so we can assess the damage the various improvements as well as the base building systems.”

These base building systems include electrical, fire suppression and elevators at the 20 storey tower.

Tenants at the tower include Mosaic, the building is also known as Mosaic Tower, various federal and provincial government offices, and 20 Ten Eatery on the main floor.

The restaurant posted a sign in their door saying the eatery suffered “significant water damage” and will be closed until further notice.

Klyne added that they plan on updating tenants on the situation Monday afternoon.

The cause of the break is not yet known.