2 of 3 suspects in Fraser Street shooting arrested, charged with attempted murder

Two of the three suspects who were allegedly involved in the Fraser Street shooting incident were arrested in Brockville, Kingston police say.

On Jan. 29, police say three men tried to break into a building on Fraser Street. When they could not get in, they allegedly shot through two windows, one in a child’s bedroom.

On Feb. 1, Kingston police, along with Brockille police, arrested two of the three suspects in Brockville.

READ MORE: Kingston police investigating after shots fired at north end apartment

Kingston police have charged 53-year-old Everett Timothy Telgen from Brockville with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a firearm without a licence, having his face disguised to commit an offence, break and enter and breach of probation.

They have also charged 31-year-old Jeffrey Burtch from Perth with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, having his face disguised to commit an offence, break and enter, and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Federal inmate faces 9 charges after Kingston General Hospital shooting

The third suspect is still unknown, but in security footage from the incident, police say he is the man wearing a light grey hoodie.

Kingston police ask anyone with information about the third suspect or the incident to contact Det. Jim Veltman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6300 or jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca or Det. Scott Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6322 or shuffman@kingstonpolice.ca.