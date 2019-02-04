Peterborough man faces impaired driving, drug charges following crash

A 25-year-old Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and drug charges following a single vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service received a 911 call about a vehicle which had struck a hydro pole in front of a residence on Homewood Avenue.

While speaking with the driver, an officer smelled alcohol. A breath test revealed the driver had more than 80 mg blood alcohol content while operating a motor vehicle, police say.

Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of cocaine and crack cocaine, police say.

Nathan Clifford, 25, of Glenforest Boulevard, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and possession of a schedule I substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.

