Crash north of Peterborough sends 3 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 28 just north of Peterborough.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. near Mount Julian Viamede Road in North Kawartha Township.

A woman had to be extricated from one of the vehicles by firefighters and was later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto. OPP say the woman is in life-threatening condition.

The SUV involved in the collision swerved into a ditch, according to police, and its driver and one passenger were also taken to hospital in Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating whether slick roads played a role in the crash.

More to come.