Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle slides into ditch in McDougall Township: police

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up in the ditch in McDougall Township, police say.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Saturday just before midnight, a vehicle lost control and slid off the road and into the ditch on Glenrock Road.

Police say an investigation revealed the driver had allegedly consumed alcohol.

Officers say Leslie Finlay, 48, from McDougall Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg or more.

Police say her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police, she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Feb. 21.