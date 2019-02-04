Cold weather hits Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Get ready for a very cold week in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says arctic air continues to blast out of the B.C. interior, and the Fraser Valley is feeling the brunt of it.

Because of an arctic air mass over the South Coast, the Fraser Valley is feeling wind chills of -18 C to -22 C, Madryga said Monday. It’s not quite as bad in Metro Vancouver because the wind is not as stiff, he said.

“The wind will continue through the morning, ease a bit later, but stay bitterly cold there through tomorrow,” he said Monday. “There is some relief in the really cold air, slightly, by mid-to-late week, but not much. A little snow by Thursday and Friday and then very cold this coming weekend all across the South Coast again.”

As of 5 a.m., BC Hydro was reporting 10,500 customers without electricity, with the bulk of the outages in the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

On Sunday, the City of Vancouver announced it was opening three warming centres through Wednesday. The West End Community Centre, the Brittania Community Centre, and the Powell Street Getaway will remain open all night for the homeless.